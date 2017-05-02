Relieving Your Financial Troubles With Personal Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy is not in any way a quick fix for making poor financial decisions in the past. It is a decision that will affect your financial well-being for, at least, the next ten years. As such, the decision should not be taken lightly. Use the following tips to plan for the process and decide if it is truly, the only solution to your situation.

If you are being faced with home foreclosure, wage garnishments or other situations that make it necessary to file for bankruptcy quickly, you may want to explore an emergency filing. Regular bankruptcy filings entail approximately 50 pages of paperwork and one to two weeks for an attorney to pull everything together. In an emergency filing, your attorney can file just the first 2 necessary pages and keep creditors from continuing foreclosure or garnishment proceedings. The rest of the work will be completed afterward.

You should look into and understand which debts are eligible to be written-off under bankruptcy. There are certain loans, such as student loans, that do not qualify. By understanding which debts you can write-off, you can make a better decision when trying to figure out if bankruptcy is the right choice for you.

If you're filing for bankruptcy soon, be sure you are going to hire a lawyer. Personal bankruptcies are detailed and complex processes, and you may miss something that costs you money. Personal bankruptcy attorneys can help make sure everything is done properly.

Do some research. There are two main types of personal bankruptcy - Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 will eliminate the majority of your debt while Chapter 13 restructures it to give you time to pay it off. Each one has different rules on what assets you are allowed to keep. So, ask a lot of questions before you decide which one is the best fit for your situation.

Many times, when a debtor files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, their home can be protected. This is because of the homestead exemption. This exemption can protect the home, if the debtor owes below a certain threshold. Laws concerning this exemption do vary between states. Be sure to consult with a bankruptcy attorney before, assuming your home is safe from liquidation.

Do not assume that declaring bankruptcy will leave you homeless, or without transportation. Depending on how your bankruptcy is set up, you may be able to stay in your home or keep your automobile, so long as you continue to make payments on your car loan or your mortgage.

After the completion of filing for bankruptcy, get to work reestablishing your credit score. Keep in mind that thirty-five percent of the credit score is calculated using payment history. Keep your payments on time, because you will have to battle the bankruptcy on your report for the next ten years.

You do not need to be bankrupt to file for personal bankruptcy. In 1898 the term was changed from "bankrupt" to "debtor" so that people could more readily understand that an inability to pay bills is the main qualifying factor in filing for personal bankruptcy. Most people who file are not, in fact, completely bankrupt.

Make sure you are acting at the appropriate time. When filing for personal bankruptcy, it is very important that you act at the correct time. Sometimes, you may need to file quickly; however, at other times, you should wait until the worst is over. Talk with a bankruptcy attorney to find out the ideal timing for filing based on your particular situation.

Explore all of the options available to you before you file for bankruptcy. Filling for bankruptcy can have some serious future implications. For instance, getting a mortgage application approved when you have previously been bankrupt will be tough to say the least. Therefore, you should thoroughly investigate all of the alternatives to bankruptcy. Perhaps you could borrow money from a family member or consolidate some of your debts.

Check all of your paperwork before filing, even if you used an attorney. While attorneys can be irreplaceable guides when it comes to personal bankruptcy, they often deal with multiple cases simultaneously. It's in your best interest, as its your financial future, to check all paperwork before it gets submitted.

Don't let bill collectors mislead you. When you discuss bankruptcy with some bill collectors, they may tell you that bankruptcy will not affect them, and you will still have to pay them. They are not being honest, all of your bills can be covered depending on the bankruptcy option that you fiel.

When trying to recover from declaring bankruptcy, it is extremely important that you pay your bills on time. The most important consideration when it comes to figuring your credit score is whether, or not your payments are timely. Your credit score will spring back faster if, you do not not make late payments.

As you can probably see, personal bankruptcy is not a magic pill that makes all of your debts just vanish. However, in certain situations, it is a viable option. Managing your finances takes discipline and a certain amount of financial knowledge. Hopefully, this article has shed some light on personal bankruptcy, and whether it makes sense for you.