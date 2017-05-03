Read This Information Before Declare Personal Bankruptcy

Making the choice to file for personal bankruptcy is something that many find difficult, if not excruciating. But, armed with the right knowledge and information, it is possible to view the process as the best way to achieve a needed fresh start in your personal finance, and not something that must be dreaded. Put the tips in this article to work today and gain new perspective on what bankruptcy can do for you.

Don't think of bankruptcy as the ruination of your financial future. Once your bankruptcy has been discharged, you can begin to work on re-building your credit right away. By continuing to make timely monthly payments and not applying for new credit, you can significantly raise your credit score within 6 months. And, if you maintain good credit for that amount of time, you may find it possible to get approval for loans to make large purchases, such as a home or car.

Many people do not know that student loans are not dischargeable debt under bankruptcy laws. Do not go into your bankruptcy thinking that your student loans will be discharged, because only in cases of extreme hardship are they considered. If the job you received from pursuing your degree will never allow you to pay off your debt, you may have a chance, but it is highly unlikely.

You should look into and understand which debts are eligible to be written-off under bankruptcy. There are certain loans, such as student loans, that do not qualify. By understanding which debts you can write-off, you can make a better decision when trying to figure out if bankruptcy is the right choice for you.

Don't let bill collectors convince you that you are ineligible for bankruptcy. Debt collectors do not want you to file bankruptcy under any circumstances because it means that they will not get the money you owe them, so they will always tell you that you do not qualify when given the chance. The only way to truly know if you qualify is to do some research or speak with a bankruptcy attorney.

Make sure that you know which,or your assets you will lose when you declare yourself bankrupt. While filing for bankruptcy may seem like a great way to clear the slate and start again with your finances, you need to understand that most of your assets will be seized during the process.

Start planning for your life after bankruptcy now. The entire process can be very overwhelming, and leave you feeling like you have few to little options. You begin rebuilding your financial future right away. Get solid advice from trusted sources, be prepared to work hard at it, and most importantly, don't be afraid to dream again!

Be prepared to complete some mandatory courses. When you file for bankruptcy, the court will require that you successfully complete two mandatory courses, a credit counseling course and a debtor education course. Both of these courses can be completed online for a nominal fee, and while they are not too difficult, it is important that you are prepared for them.

Do not jump the gun, and file for bankruptcy too early. Filing at the wrong time could leave you with more debt than you had before. It also means that you will not be able to file against those debts. All debt must be listed on your initial application for it to be included.

After your bankruptcy has been discharged, or finalized, a good way to begin re-building your credit is to obtain a pre-paid credit card. This type of card is usually available at your local bank. The card is secured by the amount of money you load onto it. You can not charge more than what you have loaded onto the card, so over-spending shouldn't be a problem. It works like a regular credit card, with monthly statements and payments. After you have kept this card in good standing for a period of time, you may be able to have it switched into a regular, revolving credit card.

If you are going through a divorce and your ex-spouse files for bankruptcy, there are debts that cannot be discharged. Child support, alimony, many property settlement obligations, restitution, and student loans, are all not allowed to be discharged in a bankruptcy from divorce. In very rare cases, some property settlement agreements are allowed to be discharged. Consult with an attorney to find out which ones can.

A good personal bankruptcy tip is to be, careful about what you post online. Something as harmless as Facebook can came back to haunt you if, you're planning on filing for bankruptcy. Lawyers have been known to check Facebook profiles in an effort to determine whether they're committing adultery, or have hidden assets.

Be weary of creditors once you have filed for bankruptcy. These companies think because you have filed for bankruptcy, you cannot file it again for a long time. You are not risky to lend to. By accepting loans from these companies, you are putting yourself at risk for more financial turmoil.

Continue to pay certain bills. Once you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you won't receive any more collection calls, and you may cease to receive certain bills. Remember that you are still under obligation to pay for your 'secured possessions', such as your home or vehicle, or you may lose them.

As you have read in the article above, there are quite a few steps involved in filing for personal bankruptcy, but also carries a lot of responsibility. This option should be used as a last resort and you should understand the consequences of making such a tough decision. Don't be too hasty to file and keep the tips in mind from this article, when you do!