Repair Damaged Credit History With These Handy Tips

Raise your hand if you were one of the millions of people who promised yourself you'd only use your credit cards for an emergency. Everyone who read this just raised their hand, and that's because no one takes on a line of credit with the intent of falling into debt. It happens, though and then it's all downhill unless you take the steps to fix your credit score. Here's how you can do it.

When using a credit repair service, be sure not to pay any money upfront for these services. It is unlawful for a company to ask you for any money until they have proven that they have given you the results they promised when you signed your contract. The results can be seen in your credit report issued by the credit bureau, and this could take six months or more once the corrections were made.

If you constantly find yourself running out of money towards the end of each month, then monitor all of your spending for an entire month by using a spreadsheet or by keeping a journal. At the end of the month you can then review everything that you have purchased and make suitable adjustments to next month's sending by considering which items are priorities.

If you have to correspond with a credit reporting agency always make sure that you do everything in your own writing. Using a typewriter or a computer to compose the letter will lead them to believe that you are dealing with a credit repair company and it will lead them to red flag your account.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to be sure to leave comments on any negative items that appear on your credit report. This is important to future lenders to give them more of an idea of your history, instead of just looking at numbers and what reporting agencies provide. It gives you a chance to provide your side of the story.

If your requests for loans have been getting turned down, it is generally a good sign that you need credit repair. Realizing that you need to have your credit repaired is the first step to changing a difficult situation. If you decide to try to repair your credit on your own, it is important to realize that it will take time, combined with much research and discipline on your end. But, the results can be well worth the effort.

Pay more than the minimum payment every month. You should be sure to pay at least the minimum payment plus whatever your finance charges are. Also be sure to not charge more than you can afford to pay on your cards each month. You will never get ahead if you do.

Help repair your credit by using a pre-paid credit or debit card. Unlike traditional credit cards which actually loan you money, the pre-paid card uses only money you have loaded onto it. This kind of credit card improves credit because there is no debt, or late payments. You can only spend what you have!

If you are trying to re-build or repair your credit than a secured credit card may be right for you. A secured credit card works like a savings account, where you deposit the required funds and that will be your credit card limit. Some of these secured cards do have fees, so check into that before applying.

Paying cash for smaller purchases will not only save ones credit cards from being overused but it will also help one repair their credit. By keeping down the amounts on their credit cards by paying cash whenever one can will not only limit the bill one has to pay but repair credit.

If you're working on improving your credit score, consider not closing some credit accounts. The common wisdom is that you should reduce your number of credit accounts, but your credit score is affected by the age of your credit accounts and by the percent of your credit that you're using. If you close an old account, your score could drop, and if you close an account with a high credit line, your score could also drop. If you do choose to close credit accounts, close them wisely.

If you are transferring large balances from one card to another - to avoid hurting your credit score and avoid interest charges - be sure to close each previous card as you pay it off. Having numerous open lines of credit will hurt your score and negate any benefit you might receive from transferring the balances.

Credit repair can be an emotional struggle for a person to go through on top of everything else that can and may be going on at the same time in that person's life. However, remembering and using what you have learned from this article can make a big difference.