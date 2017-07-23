How You Can Be Smart With Your Money

Not knowing how to handle your personal finances is a dreadful situation to be in. Take heart! Personal finance skills are easy to cultivate. You do not need exhaustive courses or intensive tutelage to learn how to handle your money better. This article will give you some easy tips on improving your personal finance know-how.

Keep an emergencey supply of money on hand to be better prepared for personal finance disasters. At some point, everyone is going to run into trouble. Whether it is an unexpected illness, or a natural disaster, or something else that is terrible. The best we can do is plan for them by having some extra money set aside for these types of emergencies.

Get a high yield savings account. Your rainy day funds or emergency savings should be stored in a savings account with the highest interest rate you can find. Do not use CD's or other term savings which would penalize you for taking your money out early. These accounts need to be liquid in case you need to use them for emergencies.

Maintain at least two different bank accounts to help structure your finances. One account should be dedicated to your income and fixed and variable expenses. The other account should be used only for monthly savings, which should be spent only for emergencies or planned expenses.

If you are having trouble managing all of your bills because they are coming due at the same time, you may be able to rearrange your due-dates to make things easier for you. Contact your credit card company or utility company and ask them if you can change your due-date so you have more time between each bill.

Don't assume you need to buy a used car. The demand for good, low mileage used cars has gone up in recent years. This means that the cost of these cars makes it hard to find a good deal. Used cars also carry higher interest rates. So take a look at the long term cost, compared to an entry level new car. It might be the smarter financial option.

Keep track of debit card purchases. Always make a note on paper or your phone as soon as you swipe that card so that you do not forget. Debit cards are very convenient, but also make it easy to overspend a budget, and unless you keep a record it is way too easy to overdraw a bank account without realizing it.

If you have a credit card with a high interest rate, pay it off first. The money you save on fees can be significant. Very often credit card debt is one of the highest and largest debt a family has. Rates will most likely go up in the near future, so you should focus on repayment now.

Sometimes your credit score may be penalized by shutting down all of your credit card accounts at once. You can continue to pay on all of your accounts, but consider carrying only one or two cards in your purse or wallet at any time. You will be forced to carefully choose your credit purchases and avoid temptation.

Start saving for your child's college fund early. College costs a fortune, and if you wait too long to start saving for their college fund, you may not be able to cover the costs of their education.

Don't fool yourself by thinking you can effectively manage your finances without a little effort, such as that involved in using a check register or balancing your checkbook. Keeping up with these useful tools requires only a minimum of time and energy and can save you from overblown overdraft fees and surcharges.

Young people who want to take care of their future finances should discover how compound interest works. Save a little from what you earn in a savings account.

Do some research online before making a major purchase. Even if you plan to buy the item at a local retailer, check the store's website for web-only coupons or special offers. If you're already a customer, don't forget to check your inbox because some retailers send sales announcements or coupons via e-mail.

Working from home is a good way to save money. It's probably costing you a lot to go to the office. When you consider the gas, tolls, parking and lunches, the costs begin to add up and are often overlooked.

Fund your retirement account heavily. Make sure that you are at least put in as much as your company will match. More than that is even better. Planning for retirement now will keep you from worrying about it later. You will have a nice nest egg and be able to live comfortably when you reach retirement age.

Managing your personal finances is a complicated process when you have mouths to feed and bills to pay. However, there are steps you can take to budget and save no matter your income level. The advice in this article is designed to help you learn those methods and put them to use on a daily basis. From clipping coupons to investing in the stock market, making the most of your financial situation is something that everyone can do if armed with the right knowledge.